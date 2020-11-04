Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc faced tests of the rules they announced to handle premature claims of victory in the U.S. election as they flagged some of President Donald Trump's comments on the vote, which remained too close to call. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected."

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:17 IST
Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc faced tests of the rules they announced to handle premature claims of victory in the U.S. election as they flagged some of President Donald Trump's comments on the vote, which remained too close to call. Twitter hid a Trump tweet that said "we are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election" behind a label that said it was potentially misleading and restricted users' ability to share the post.

Facebook also added a label to the same post that said "final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks." But Twitter did not label a separate post in which Trump said he would make a statement and added: "A big WIN!"

A Twitter spokeswoman said "For now, it's unclear what is being referenced by a 'big WIN.'" Facebook affixed a notice to the post that said "votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

General Naravane in Kathmandu to strengthen India, Nepal defence ties

Indias Army Chief, General MM Naravane, arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for a three-day visit to further strengthen strategic and defence cooperation between India and Nepal. General Naravane, landed in the Nepali capital on Wednesday on ...

All four Democratic Indian-American lawmakers re-elected to House of Representatives

In an impressive show, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives. The Indian-American community has emerge...

SBI reports 55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,246 crore for second quarter ended September.

SBI reports 55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,246 crore for second quarter ended September....

Democrats falling short in bid for control of U.S. Senate

A Democratic drive to win control of the U.S. Senate appeared to fall short, with Democrats picking up only one Republican-held seat while six other races remained undecided early on Wednesday. Democrats defeated Republican Senators Cory Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020