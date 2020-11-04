Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc faced tests of the rules they announced to handle premature claims of victory in the U.S. election as they flagged some of President Donald Trump's comments on the vote, which remained too close to call. Twitter hid a Trump tweet that said "we are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election" behind a label that said it was potentially misleading and restricted users' ability to share the post.

Facebook also added a label to the same post that said "final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks." But Twitter did not label a separate post in which Trump said he would make a statement and added: "A big WIN!"

A Twitter spokeswoman said "For now, it's unclear what is being referenced by a 'big WIN.'" Facebook affixed a notice to the post that said "votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected."