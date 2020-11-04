Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Katihar (Bihar) | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:02 IST
People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I have come here to especially appeal to you to exercise your franchise in the third phase of Bihar Polls 2020," Adityanath said at an election rally in Katihar.

"When the results of the Bihar election will come on November 10 then RJD and Congress will be defeated," he added. "This election is important for us because the country is with PM Narendra Modi to make India a superpower. On the one hand, there are people who engage in nepotism and corruption. On the other hand, NDA is in front of you," he added.

Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Fall in mortality rate, high recovery keep active COVID-19 cases in India below 6 lakh

Active COVID-19 cases in India have been witnessing a steady decline and remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday due to a sustained fall in the mortality rate and a large number of patients recuperating from the d...

C'garh: Chargesheet filed in four days after rape FIR

Police in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district have filed a chargesheet just four days after registering a case against a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl, an official has said. On October 30, a case of rape was registered at Pun...

This is how Bollywood, 'DDLJ' made Karwa Chauth a pan-India concept

The festival of Karwa Chauth, which is predominantly a north Indian festival has expanded its roots as it has become a pan-India concept now. A major reason for the festival to become rather a trend in the country today is its popularisatio...

Sacred Games Season 3 renewal updates, what latest we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 There are multiple chances in reality as some actors who were present in the previous seasons talked about it quite a few times. Thus, fans expectations are always higher in favour of Season 3s ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020