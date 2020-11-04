We'll know the U.S. result when all the votes are counted - German minister
Earlier, Trump falsely accused Biden's Democrats of trying to steal the election, adding that he might seek a court ruling to prevent this. "It is to be desired that all participants accept the result," Altmaier told a business forum on Wednesday, adding that he had a certain confidence in "the world's oldest democracy." He added: "We will only know who the winner is once all votes have been counted."Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:13 IST
It is important that participants in the U.S. presidential election accept the outcome when it emerges, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that the result would only be known once every vote had been counted. With counting still underway, the race for the White House is currently neck-and-neck between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Joseph Biden. Earlier, Trump falsely accused Biden's Democrats of trying to steal the election, adding that he might seek a court ruling to prevent this.
"It is to be desired that all participants accept the result," Altmaier told a business forum on Wednesday, adding that he had a certain confidence in "the world's oldest democracy." He added: "We will only know who the winner is once all votes have been counted."
- READ MORE ON:
- Joseph Biden
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Democrats
- Peter Altmaier
- German
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme court rejects Republican bid to limit mail-in voting in Pennsylvania
Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle emerge as star campaigners for Republican Party
Republicans running short on time and money to defend Senate majority
Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle emerge as star campaigners for the Republican Party
Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections