We'll know the U.S. result when all the votes are counted - German minister

Earlier, Trump falsely accused Biden's Democrats of trying to steal the election, adding that he might seek a court ruling to prevent this. "It is to be desired that all participants accept the result," Altmaier told a business forum on Wednesday, adding that he had a certain confidence in "the world's oldest democracy." He added: "We will only know who the winner is once all votes have been counted."

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:13 IST
We'll know the U.S. result when all the votes are counted - German minister

It is important that participants in the U.S. presidential election accept the outcome when it emerges, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that the result would only be known once every vote had been counted. With counting still underway, the race for the White House is currently neck-and-neck between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Joseph Biden. Earlier, Trump falsely accused Biden's Democrats of trying to steal the election, adding that he might seek a court ruling to prevent this.

"It is to be desired that all participants accept the result," Altmaier told a business forum on Wednesday, adding that he had a certain confidence in "the world's oldest democracy." He added: "We will only know who the winner is once all votes have been counted."

