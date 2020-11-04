People of Bihar prefer politics of 'good governance'; youth, women see hope in NDA: PM

Asserting that the people of Bihar prefer "sushashan ki rajneeti" (politics of good governance), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the state. He also said the youth and women of the state have always been with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and they see hope in the alliance.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Modi said he had the opportunity to meet his "brothers and sisters" of Bihar and seek their blessings during his election rallies in the state over the past few days. "From the first rally in Sasaram to the last rally in Saharsa, the public gave me a lot of love as always," Modi said.

Bihar has always considered the values of democracy supreme and, therefore, the people of Bihar like "sushashan ki rajneeti" (politics of good governance), Modi said. "The biggest enemy of development is corruption. It snatches away the rights of the poor," he said.

Modi asserted that by linking bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones, the NDA government has given rights to the poor and closed many avenues for making black money. Now the money of most schemes is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the poor, the prime minister said.

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has made "good governance (sushasan)" its major poll plank and has hit out at the RJD-led grand alliance over the issues of corruption and law and order under Lalu Yadav's tenure as the chief minister. Modi said that in an 'aatmanirbhar' Bihar, the NDA's goal is maintaining rule of law and ensuring the welfare of the poor.

"Our mission is: opportunities to the youth and security for women, our mantra is: 'Sabka saath, sabka vikaas aur sabka vishvaas'," Modi said. The poor of Bihar are convinced that "their servant from a backward society, born in poverty, is working in Delhi today and making sure that not a single poor goes to sleep hungry".

In this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic, free ration and assistance is being ensured for the poor, he said. Talking about the NDA campaign rallies for the Bihar assembly polls, he said there was a commonality in them which was increased participation by the youth and the women.

If the NDA is continuously winning, it is because of their support, he said. "It is their blessings that give us the energy to work continuously. The youth and women of Bihar see hope in the NDA," he asserted.

Modi's comments follow 12 rallies he addressed in the run-up to the assembly polls, including two on Tuesday. "As a public servant, the 'touching of feet' of Bihar's land makes me more committed to public service. From political consciousness to social brainstorming, from festivals to food, Bihar is amazing," Modi said. From the Jan Dhan Yojana to Mudra loan scheme, from the Swachch Bharat Mission to Ayushman Bharat scheme, from the Ujjwala Yojana to Jal Jeevan Mission, Bihar has covered many important milestones of development, he said.

"The people of Bihar have decided that these rapid strides on the path of progress will not stop," Modi said. "Only the NDA can provide facilities, security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the state," he said.

Modi pointed out that unprecedented investment on modern infrastructure is creating new employment opportunities in Bihar. Rupees one lakh crore is being given to Bihar under the Mudra Yojana and Stand Up India scheme, the prime minister said.

In his tweets, Modi also stated that no one has ever done as much the NDA has done and is doing for farmers. Mega food parks, modern cold chains, agro-processing clusters will provide modern agricultural infrastructure to Bihar, he said.

"Growing number of agricultural production associations will increase the strength of small farmers, linking them to larger markets," he said. Noting that there are products in every district of Bihar which have their own identity, Modi said many things like food, fruits, vegetables, paintings, handicrafts are associated with the identity of Bihar.

"Every Bihari has always been vocal for local. The NDA is committed to promoting this identity nationally and internationally," he asserted. While the first two phases of voting have taken place for the ongoing Bihar assembly polls, the third and final phase will be held on November 7, followed by counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats on November 10.