Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican Lauren Boebert wins Colorado House

Republican Lauren Boebert has won the Colorado House seat held by five-term GOP Rep. Scott Tipton. Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner. Boebert was a first-time candidate for public office. She soundly defeated Tipton, a co-chair of President Donald Trump's Colorado reelection campaign, in the Republican primary in June.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:58 IST
Republican Lauren Boebert wins Colorado House
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Republican Lauren Boebert has won the Colorado House seat held by five-term GOP Rep. Scott Tipton. Boebert is the owner of Shooters Grill, an open carry "family friendly" restaurant. Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner.

Boebert was a first-time candidate for public office. She soundly defeated Tipton, a co-chair of President Donald Trump's Colorado reelection campaign, in the Republican primary in June. Boebert closely allied herself to Trump, assailing Democrats on everything from what she called job-killing proposals on fossil fuels to coronavirus restrictions to unrest in Democratic-led cities. She voiced praise for the QAnon conspiracy theory during the primary but has since distanced herself from it.

She pledged to protect gun rights and appeared at her rallies with a Glock pistol strapped to her hip.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

T-Mobile to pay $200 million fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation

T-Mobile US Inc will pay a 200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission FCC investigation into its Sprint unit over allegations it failed to comply with rules on a low-income subsidy program, the government said Wednes...

Ivory Coast and Guinea election crises spur fears of prolonged unrest

Ivory Coast opposition leaders refused to disband their breakaway government on Wednesday despite being put under effective house arrest following a disputed presidential election.The country and its neighbour Guinea are experiencing parall...

WRAPUP 10-U.S. on edge with election undecided; Biden leads Trump in key Midwest states

The excruciatingly close U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden leading in two critical Midwestern states that could tip the contest in his favor even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed v...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police officials during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting police officials and trying to obstruct them when they reached his house here to arrest h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020