Republican Lauren Boebert wins Colorado House

Republican Lauren Boebert has won the Colorado House seat held by five-term GOP Rep. Scott Tipton. Boebert is the owner of Shooters Grill, an open carry "family friendly" restaurant. Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner.

Boebert was a first-time candidate for public office. She soundly defeated Tipton, a co-chair of President Donald Trump's Colorado reelection campaign, in the Republican primary in June. Boebert closely allied herself to Trump, assailing Democrats on everything from what she called job-killing proposals on fossil fuels to coronavirus restrictions to unrest in Democratic-led cities. She voiced praise for the QAnon conspiracy theory during the primary but has since distanced herself from it.

She pledged to protect gun rights and appeared at her rallies with a Glock pistol strapped to her hip.