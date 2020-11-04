Left Menu
Development News Edition

Executive officer is trying to loot fixed deposits of Kanaka Durga temple, says JSP leader Potina Venkata Mahesh

Jana Sena Party (JSP) spokesperson and leader Potina Venkata Mahesh on Wednesday accused Sri Kanaka Durga Temple executive officer (EO) Suresh Babu of corruption and said that Babu is trying to loot Rs 35 crore worth of fixed deposits of the temple.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:24 IST
Executive officer is trying to loot fixed deposits of Kanaka Durga temple, says JSP leader Potina Venkata Mahesh
Jana Sena Party (JSP) spokesperson and leader Potina Venkata Mahesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) spokesperson and leader Potina Venkata Mahesh on Wednesday accused Sri Kanaka Durga Temple executive officer (EO) Suresh Babu of corruption and said that Babu is trying to loot Rs 35 crore worth of fixed deposits of the temple. "The audit officials of endowments department have shown Rs 49 crore net profit after all exemptions, for the temple during FY 2019-20. However, EO Suresh Babu is showing the fixed deposits of Rs 35 crore also as income and has increased the total net income to Rs 85 crore," said Potina Venkata Mahesh.

The JSP spokesperson said that Suresh Babu wants to withdraw the amount from bank with the help of Endowments Minister. "He wants to withdraw the amount from the bank and Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas is also co-operating with him. For the same, the temple has paid Rs 7.5 crores extra money as tax to the Endowments Department for the year 2019-20," he said.

Venkata Mahesh asked Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and safeguard fixed deposits which are meant for the development of temple. "The incident of missing of three silver lions from temple took place 50 days ago, yet the police could not even complete primary investigation which is hurting the sentiments of the locals. The police should speed up their investigation and reveal the main accused in the case," he said.

Mahesh said, "Generally Rs 10 to 12 crores would be paid every year on the engineering department for various works but this year Rs 10 to 12 crores are being paid for construction and tenders are called for Rs 20 crores for various developmental activities. This will lead to chaos even for basic maintenance of the temple, so that even salaries cannot be paid." He levelled allegation that despite the income drastically decreased and cash reserves being almost extinct, yet Rs 7 crore are allocated for granite 'Gopuram'. Similarly Rs 7 crores tenders are called for construction of Prasadam kitchen, Rs 3 crore tender for electrical substation; another Rs 3 crores tender for other works.

"EO Suresh Babu and temple trust board should answer from where this much money would be saved. Jagan has announced two weeks ago that Rs 70 crores will be allotted for development works at the temple, but no order has been issued till date in this regard," he added. The JSP leader has further said that the government should answer why the same security contract is being restored. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Jittery public awaits fate of race in bitterly divided US

With a bitterly divided America failing to deliver a decisive result for either party, a jittery public awaited clarity Wednesday over the fate of a race that remained too early to call. Across the country, sleep-deprived voters kept TV scr...

Big Tech struggles to curb Trump misinformation amid U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...

Cong slams BJP for youth's detention over hoisting Tricolour atop PDP office

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress accused the BJP on Wednesday of double standards on issues of nationalism and the national flag, a day after an activist was detained for attempting to hoist the Tricolour atop a PDP office here. Protests were...

Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020