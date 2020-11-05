Democrat Joe Biden wins at least three of Maine's four electoral votes
Maine split its electoral votes four years ago, awarding three to Democrat Hillary Clinton and one to Trump, who won the more rural and conservative of Maine's congressional districts. It marked the first time in state history that Maine divided its electoral votes. Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:47 IST
Democrat Joe Biden has won at least three of Maine's four electoral votes in his bid to unseat President Donald Trump. Biden won the statewide tally and the 1st Congressional District, good for three electoral votes.
Trump, meanwhile, hoped to claim one electoral vote in a win in the 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd Congressional District hasn't yet been called. Maine split its electoral votes four years ago, awarding three to Democrat Hillary Clinton and one to Trump, who won the more rural and conservative of Maine's congressional districts.
It marked the first time in state history that Maine divided its electoral votes. Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes. The other is Nebraska.
In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213..
