No comment on US Election at this point: UN Spokesman

We do not have a comment at this point,” Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said on Wednesday. He was responding to a question on if he has a comment yet on the US election and whether President Donald Trump’s assertion that he won the election is “helpful or dangerous.” As the 2020 US Presidential race inches to a nail-biting finish, Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election.” He also said he planned to take the battle to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 05-11-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 09:02 IST
A spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he has no comments as of now on the 2020 US Presidential Election and the process is being watched closely. “No, not at this point. I mean, we're all watching, obviously, closely. The process is still… is playing itself out. We do not have a comment at this point,” Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on if he has a comment yet on the US election and whether President Donald Trump’s assertion that he won the election is “helpful or dangerous.” As the 2020 US Presidential race inches to a nail-biting finish, Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election.” He also said he planned to take the battle to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes. According to latest projections, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has secured 253 Electoral College votes, just 17 shy of the required 270 mark to win the Presidency.

Trump is trailing with 213 Electoral College votes. The nail-biting finish hinges on the battleground states of Nevada and Arizona where Biden is in the lead and North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia where Trump is ahead in the polls.

