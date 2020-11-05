Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign to escalate legal fight with Nevada lawsuit

He and other Trump campaign surrogates present, including former administration official Richard Grenell, gave no evidence to support their allegations and refused to answer questions from reporters. Laxalt said a lawsuit would be filed in federal court to ask the judge to "stop the counting of improper votes." Bob Bauer, a senior advisor to Biden's campaign, called the various Trump lawsuits "meritless" and designed to undermine the integrity of the electoral process. "They’re intended to give the Trump campaign the opportunity to argue the vote count should stop.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:26 IST
Trump campaign to escalate legal fight with Nevada lawsuit
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's campaign said it would ramp up legal efforts to challenge vote counts in closely-contested states in the U.S. election on Thursday, and said it would file a lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Nevada, which is still counting ballots. In Las Vegas, Trump's allies alleged, without evidence, that there had been voting irregularities in populous Clark County, which includes the city. Democratic challenger Joe Biden has a small lead in Nevada.

"We believe that there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also confident that there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, told reporters. He and other Trump campaign surrogates present, including former administration official Richard Grenell, gave no evidence to support their allegations and refused to answer questions from reporters.

Laxalt said a lawsuit would be filed in federal court to ask the judge to "stop the counting of improper votes." Bob Bauer, a senior advisor to Biden's campaign, called the various Trump lawsuits "meritless" and designed to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

"They're intended to give the Trump campaign the opportunity to argue the vote count should stop. It is not going to stop," he told reporters on Thursday. Nevada is one of a handful of battleground states that could decide the presidency and has yet to be called after Tuesday's vote.

Election legal experts have said Trump's legal strategy is unlikely to have a decisive impact on the outcome of the election. Trump has repeatedly said that he expects the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority including three justices he appointed, to have a key role.

But it is unlikely the court would have the final word in any decisive way and any challenge would have to make its way through the usual Court process, legal experts say. In Pennsylvania, where Trump is narrowly leading but Biden is making gains, the Trump campaign and other Republicans have already filed various legal challenges.

An appeals court in Pennsylvania on Thursday ordered that Trump campaign officials be allowed to more closely observe ballot processing in Philadelphia. The campaign on Wednesday also filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia.

A judge dismissed the Georgia lawsuit on Thursday.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop modestly; labor market recovery cooling

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell only slightly last week, adding to signs that the economic recovery was losing steam as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies and fiscal stimulus ends. The economy could b...

Election without end: Possible pair of Georgia runoffs could set U.S. Senate control

The U.S. Senate race between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia appeared to be heading for a January runoff on Thursday, potentially making a pair of delayed elections that could determine control of that cha...

Trump campaign loses lawsuit seeking to halt Michigan vote count

A judge in Michigan has tossed out a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign in hopes of halting vote-counting in the battleground state. Trumps Democratic challenger Joe Biden is the projected winner in Michigan, which Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020