Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden closes in on presidency

Democratic leader Joe Biden appeared to be a step away from winning the US presidential election as the latest count of votes from a handful of battleground states indicated that the re-election chances of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump are getting slim by the hour.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:23 IST
Biden closes in on presidency

Democratic leader Joe Biden appeared to be a step away from winning the US presidential election as the latest count of votes from a handful of battleground states indicated that the re-election chances of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump are getting slim by the hour. By late Thursday night, Biden -- who bagged 253 seats as against Trump's 213 -- appeared to be nearing the magical figure of 270 of the 538 electoral college votes.

In Georgia, which has 16 electoral college votes, Trump's lead has reduced to 1,902 votes. In Pennsylvania, having 20 electoral college votes, Trump's lead dropped down to 42,142 votes. With 213 electoral college votes, Trump is far away from the magical figure of 270. "We continue to feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be the winners,” Biden, told reporters in Delaware. While the counting process was going on, he urged fellow Americans to stay calm.

"I ask people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed,” the 77-year-old former US vice president said. At a White House news conference, Trump said he will go to court against electoral malpractice. The Trump Campaign has already filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada. He has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.

“Donald Trump is going to court to stop votes from being counted. We have assembled the largest election protection effort in history to fight back and need your help,” Biden tweeted after Trump’s news conference at the White House. Trump alleged that the Democrats are stealing democracy.

“Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We will not allow the corruption to steal such an important election or in the election for that matter and we can't allow anybody to silence our voters and manufacture results,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “There is tremendous litigation going on and this is a case where they are trying to steal an election,” the 74-year-old president said. Biden dismissed the charges.

“No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever. America has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let that happen,” he said in another tweet. According to The New York Times, major news channels ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away as Trump's "false" statements mounted.

“Biden’s path becomes clearer as vote count continues in decisive states,” The Washington Post said. In an editorial, the daily said, “There is zero — zero — evidence of fraud or corruption.” “What Mr Trump sees as nefarious is something more mundane though undoubtedly painful for him: He is losing. On election night in some states, he held a lead in partial counts. Then, as mail-in ballots were counted, his lead was 'whittled away', as he said. The explanation is obvious to everyone except, apparently, the president,” it said. The editorial further noted that Trump railed so much against mail-in voting before the election that few Republicans voted that way. "Most of the mailed ballots, therefore, favour Democrat Joe Biden. Now officials are counting the votes — with observers watching, contrary to another Trump lie; with both Republican and Democratic election officials participating, contrary to another Trump lie; and in accordance with the rules, contrary to yet another Trump lie," it said.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Immunotherapy may work better in stomach cancer when combined with chemotherapy

Immunotherapy for stomach cancer may work better if the therapy is delivered earlier in the course of the disease and in combination with standard chemotherapy, a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicia...

Section 144 imposed as rescue operation underway to save toddler stuck inside borewell in MP's Niwari

The rescue operation to save the 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell at Setupura village in Niwari district on November 4 is still underway. Section 144, which prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imp...

Three police officers killed, two injured in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar: Source

Kabul Afghanistan, November 6 ANISputnik Three police officers have been killed and two more injured by an explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday. The incident took place in the earli...

Long tournaments in bio-bubble can be mentally taxing: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that the length of tournaments and series has to be given serious thought as living in a bio-bubble for a longer period of time can be mentally taxing. Due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020