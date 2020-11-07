Left Menu
Incumbent Perdue to face Ossoff in Georgia U.S. Senate seat runoff -Edison Research

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 07:22 IST
David Perdue, the incumbent Republican U.S. senator for Georgia, will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in a runoff race on Jan. 5, Edison Research said on Friday. Edison said Perdue had 49.8% of the estimated vote tallied compared with 47.9% for Ossoff. Under Georgia election law, a winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff between the two top candidates.

Georgia election officials have not yet ordered a runoff in that race.

