R'than civic body polls dates announced

The Election Commission announced the election schedule on Saturday for ward councilors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons in Rajasthan's 42 municipal bodies. Polling will be held on December 11 and counting of votes is on December 13, a State Election Commission spokesperson said.

The elections in 42 municipal bodies across 11 districts will be held in a single phase. As per the schedule, notification for these elections will be released on November 23, while nomination papers can be filed by November 27. Similarly, notification for the electing chairperson of these bodies will be issued on December 14, while voting will be held on December 20.

The spokesperson said a total of 12.75 lakh people would cast votes at 1,520 wards in 42 the municipal bodies. PTI AG HMB.