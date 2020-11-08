Left Menu
FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:13 IST
"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.” GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL Image Credit: ANI

"I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time." GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

"We look forward to working with the next U.S. administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. "The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN "I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States. Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden's election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY "Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States. Ukraine and the United States have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!"

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE "On behalf of the Dutch cabinet I would like to congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris with their election victory after a close race. I am looking forward to continuing the strong bond between our countries, and hope to speak with him about these matters soon."

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER ERNA SOLBERG "On behalf of the Norwegian government, I congratulate Joe Biden on his election victory. The United States is Norway's most important ally and we work closely together in many areas.

"The world needs American leadership to solve major global challenges. We look forward to cooperating with the Biden administration at the United Nations Security Council, and in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and climate change." PETER BEYER, GERMAN GOVERNMENT'S TRANS-ATLANTIC COORDINATOR, TOLD REUTERS

"We will have a U.S. President who is interested in Europe and doesn't want to set us against each other." SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us," he said. SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER ARANCHA GONZALEZ LAYA

"Record citizen participation, strong institutions and a President-elect @JoeBiden with a first woman to ever hold the position of Vice-President @KamalaHarris. Looking forward to working together" GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

"Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger."

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

