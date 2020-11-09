U.S. policy direction may not become clear until spring - German minister

U.S. policy direction may not become clear until spring - German ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-11-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 11:36 IST
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Monday that he was concerned uncertainty in the United States would continue for months and it would not be clear until spring what direction U.S. policy would take.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, pledged on Saturday to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Democrat Joe Biden the win in Tuesday's U.S. presidential vote.
Asked if he thought trade wars would end under Biden, Altmaier said he thought there would be a return to stronger multilateralism. He also said Biden's plan to return to the Paris climate agreement was key.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- Peter Altmaier
- German
- Biden
ALSO READ
Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat
Putin rejects Donald Trump's criticism of Biden family business
Kremlin accuses Joe Biden of spreading hatred of Russia with threat talk
President Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden by 5 points in Texas: Poll
Not doing many rallies to prevent spread of coronavirus: Joe Biden