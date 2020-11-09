Vijay Goel says politics being done over pollution, demands compensation to cracker traders

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday alleged that politics was being done over the issue of pollution, and said he will meet NGT chairman for demanding compensation to firecracker traders in Delhi. The former Union minister had earlier staged a dharna at Jama Masjid here, demanding the Delhi government to compensate the traders hit by its firecracker ban.

Goel said it was surprising that uniform rules regarding pollution control were not being framed in the country. "Politics is being done even on pollution and decisions are being taken and reversed to win votes," he said in a statement.

The BJP leader said state governments fine people for violation of pollution norms, but no action is taken against the governments for their errors. He said he will apprise the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Supreme Court had permitted green crackers and the AAP-led Delhi government issued licences this year after which the traders purchased the firecrackers. "All of a sudden Delhi government announced that the sale, purchase and use of crackers is banned. In such a scenario, the NGT should ask the Delhi government to compensate the traders or buy their firecrackers," Goel said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the ban on all types of firecrackers following a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The blanket ban, which includes green crackers, restricts the sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30.

“A report should also be made on the suggestions given by the green tribunal to the Delhi government on pollution and how many of them were fulfilled,” the BJP leader added. PTI VIT SRY