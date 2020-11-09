Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Goel says politics being done over pollution, demands compensation to cracker traders

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday alleged that politics was being done over the issue of pollution, and said he will meet NGT chairman for demanding compensation to firecracker traders in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:48 IST
Vijay Goel says politics being done over pollution, demands compensation to cracker traders

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday alleged that politics was being done over the issue of pollution, and said he will meet NGT chairman for demanding compensation to firecracker traders in Delhi. The former Union minister had earlier staged a dharna at Jama Masjid here, demanding the Delhi government to compensate the traders hit by its firecracker ban.

Goel said it was surprising that uniform rules regarding pollution control were not being framed in the country. "Politics is being done even on pollution and decisions are being taken and reversed to win votes," he said in a statement.

The BJP leader said state governments fine people for violation of pollution norms, but no action is taken against the governments for their errors. He said he will apprise the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Supreme Court had permitted green crackers and the AAP-led Delhi government issued licences this year after which the traders purchased the firecrackers. "All of a sudden Delhi government announced that the sale, purchase and use of crackers is banned. In such a scenario, the NGT should ask the Delhi government to compensate the traders or buy their firecrackers," Goel said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the ban on all types of firecrackers following a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The blanket ban, which includes green crackers, restricts the sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30.

“A report should also be made on the suggestions given by the green tribunal to the Delhi government on pollution and how many of them were fulfilled,” the BJP leader added. PTI VIT SRY

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Customs quizzes Kerala Minister over import of Quran by UAE consulate

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel was questioned by the Customs on Monday in connection with the alleged violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported by UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram for personal use,...

Dining with Biden: Beijing restaurant recalls visit from U.S. president-elect

A Beijing restaurant owner congratulated her old friend and one-time customer Joe Biden on Monday after the U.S. Democratic candidate emerged victorious in a tightly fought U.S. presidential election, and invited him back to try some pork l...

Tata Steel inks pact with HZL for procuring zinc, other metals

Tata Steel has entered into a memorandum of understanding MoU with Hindustan Zinc to procure the firms complete domestic zinc requirements, according to a statement. This initiative would bolster the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with one of ...

Sanjay Dhotre announces 4th India Mobile Congress scheduled for 8-10 Dec

Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics Information Technology, Shri Sanjay Dhotre today announced the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress IMC 2020, through a video message. The IMC 2020 is scheduled for 8th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020