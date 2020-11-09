WB: BJP protests in Durgapur after worker found dead, blame TMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested in West Bengal's Durgapur after a party worker was found dead in a jungle near Parulia village of Paschim Bardhaman district on Monday. Protesting outside a sub-divisional hospital in Durgapur, where the body of Swaroop Som was sent for post-mortem, Paschim Bardhaman district BJP president Lakhan Gudai accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) "goons" of killing their party worker.

Alleging that Som was abducted from his home and killed by the TMC-backed miscreants, the BJP has demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death. "The brother and mother of Swaroop Som of Parulia village say that the TMC goons had been forcing him to leave the BJP and join them. Yesterday (Sunday) night he was abducted from his home, killed, and dumped in a jungle. This is a murder conspiracy, and we condemn it," said Gudai, adding that the BJP doesn't trust the state police and its Criminal Investigation Department. "Therefore we demand a CBI inquiry into the matter and want the guilty to be punished."

The TMC has been threatening his family members as well, who are now under a shadow of fear, Gudai alleged further. He added only the victim's "uncle, who got a job with the help of the TMC", is calling it to be a matter of family dispute.

"The family is not able to say anything out of fear. His uncle, who has got a job with the help of the TMC, is saying that the murder is a result of a family dispute. There are injury marks on the head. We will lodge a complaint regarding the murder," said the BJP leader. West Bengal, which is staring at Assembly elections next year, has been in news for the last few months with a spate of political killings. (ANI)