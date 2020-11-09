Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Imran Khan to attend SCO’s Council of Heads of State meeting

Pakistan on Monday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate in the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting which will be virtually held on Tuesday. Besides Pakistan, SCO’s current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:31 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan to attend SCO’s Council of Heads of State meeting

Pakistan on Monday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate in the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting which will be virtually held on Tuesday. The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would chair the Meeting, the Foreign Office said.

Leaders from all the eight SCO member states and four observer states will attend. The SCO-CHS is the highest forum of the SCO and it adopts documents and decisions that provide policy guidelines for determining priorities and major areas of activities of the Organisation.

The 20th SCO-CHS will adopt 16 documents including the Moscow Declaration reflecting member states’ stance on important regional and international issues. Besides Pakistan, SCO’s current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends tougher COVID-19 curbs to Tuscany, four other regions

Italy ramped up coronavirus restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions, effective on Wednesday, to rein in the second wave of the pandemic, a health ministry source said on Monday. Last week, the government imposed nationwide curbs incl...

Fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azeris say they capture city

Azerbaijan declared on Monday it had seized dozens more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after proclaiming victory in the battle for the enclaves strategically positioned second-largest city.After six weeks of heavy fighting, Azerbaij...

Evo Morales re-enters Bolivia after a year in exile

Bolivias former leader Evo Morales made a dramatic homecoming on Monday, greeted by crowds of cheering supporters as he crossed the border from Argentina where he had been living in exile since late last year. Morales, seen off by Argentine...

U.N. envoy Carney backs annual investor votes on company climate plans

U.N. climate envoy Mark Carney on Monday backed a push by investors to force companies to submit their climate change strategies to annual shareholder votes, saying such a mechanism could improve oversight of pledges to slash greenhouse gas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020