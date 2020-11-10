Left Menu
MP by-polls: BJP ahead on 17 seats while Congress leading on 9

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 17, while Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are ahead on nine and two seats respectively, in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:23 IST
MP by-polls. Photo/ECI. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 17, while Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are ahead on nine and two seats respectively, in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday. As per the ECI at 11:45 am, BJP's vote share stands at 51.5 per cent with its candidates leading in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bamori, Sanchi, Suwasra and Jaura seats, among others.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates, with 40.9 per cent combined vote share, are ahead on Agar, Karera, Biaora, Sumaoli, Dimani and other seats. BSP candidates are leading from Morena, and Pohari seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the party's vote share currently is 3.90 per cent.

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government, which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. By-polls were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission press conference is set to take place at 1.30 pm. Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain, Chandrabhushan Kumar, and Ashish Kundra will brief the media at the press conference. (ANI)

