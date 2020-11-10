UP: BJP wins Deoria assembly seat

The ruling BJP retained the Deoria assembly seat after its candidate Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi defeated Samajwadi Party's Brahma Shankar Tripathi by a margin of over 20,000 votes

Deoria is among the seven assembly constituencies in the state for which bypolls were held on November 3

Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi won the seat by 20,089 votes, the election commission here said. The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Janmejay Singh.