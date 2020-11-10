NDA set to form govt, won because of PM Modi's leadership: BJP Bihar unit chief
The NDA alliance is set to form the government in Bihar as it has won 121 seats and was leading with comfortable margin on four other seats, BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Tuesday while attributing the alliance's victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:05 IST
The NDA alliance is set to form the government in Bihar as it has won 121 seats and was leading with comfortable margin on four other seats, BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Tuesday while attributing the alliance's victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "The NDA won because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its pro-poor policies. People have reposed faith in his leadership," Jaiswal told PTI.
He said the National Democratic Alliance is set to form the government in Bihar as it has won 121 seats and is leading on four other seats with a comfortable margin. The Bihar assembly has a total strength of 243 members with a majority mark of 122 seats.
Asked whether there would be any change in the chief minister as BJP has won more seats than its ally JD(U), Jaiswal said both parties fought together and Nitish Kumar was announced as its chief ministerial candidate before the elections. Counting of votes continued till late on Tuesday night for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections, in which the NDA, comprising of BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM, was locked in a tough fight against the grand opposition alliance that included RJD, Congress and left parties.
