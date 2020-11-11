Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA Govt to work with full dedication for balanced development of Bihar: PM

With the ruling NDA set to retain power in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:28 IST
NDA Govt to work with full dedication for balanced development of Bihar: PM

With the ruling NDA set to retain power in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region. Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations. Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections. "I congratulate the workers and express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar," he said.

He said the youth of Bihar have affirmed that the new decade will belong to the state and "aatmanirbhar Bihar" will be its roadmap. "The youth of Bihar have shown their trust in their abilities and in the NDA's resolve. This youth's energy has motivated the NDA to work harder than before," he said. The ruling alliance has drawn support from all sections of society, including the rural region, poor, farmers, workers and traders, he said. Highlighting the higher polling share of women in the assembly elections, the prime minister said their record participation has shown how big a role they have in "aatmanirbhar Bihar". The NDA is glad that it got a chance to infuse renewed self-confidence in the woman power, he said. Bihar gave the world its first lessons in democracy, he said in a reference to the historical republic of Vaishali, and added that the state has again shown the world as to how to strengthen democracy. "Bihar's poor, deprived and women have voted in record numbers and today have given their decisive verdict for development," Modi said.

As per the latest Election Commission figures, the NDA had won or was ahead in 124 seats, just above the majority mark of 122 for the 243-member Bihar assembly. While final results for more than 200 seats were declared, counting for the last few rounds continued till late night for the remaining seats..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in courts.I dont thi...

Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip, called the M1, marks a shif...

Bihar assembly polls: Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC.

Bihar assembly polls Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC....

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020