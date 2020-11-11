Left Menu
Modi congratulates JDU nominee for LS bypoll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar on Wednesday for winning the Lok Sabha bypoll to Valmiki Nagar in Bihar and lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for its hard work on the ground. I also laud the efforts of the NDA family that worked hard on the ground," he added.

Updated: 11-11-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar on Wednesday for winning the Lok Sabha bypoll to Valmiki Nagar in Bihar and lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for its hard work on the ground. Kumar defeated Parvesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress by over 22,500 votes, the counting of which took place on Tuesday.

"I thank the people of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat for blessing NDA with their support in the by-poll," Modi tweeted. "I congratulate Shri Sunil Kumar Ji on his win and wish him the very best for his Parliamentary tenure. I also laud the efforts of the NDA family that worked hard on the ground," he added. PTI KR HMB

Farm income may drive tractor sales volume 10-12 pc this fiscal : Crisil

Domestic tractor sales volume should recover faster than expected with the industry estimated to grow 10-12 per cent in the current financial year against earlier projection of one per cent de-growth, ratings agency Crisil said on Wednesday...

Fire burns tents, structures in Greek refugee camp

A fire has burnt through tents and some structures in a refugee camp on the eastern Greek island of Samos. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The fire department said the blaze, which broke out Wednesday morning, was limited i...

Myanmar opposition party demands election re-run as NLD heads for victory

Myanmars biggest opposition party on Wednesday said it would not recognise this weeks general election and urged authorities to hold another vote, with the help of the powerful military. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development ...

Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures on Wednesday fell by 0.31 per cent to Rs 50,344 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demandOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for December delivery declined by Rs 157, or 0.31 per cent, to ...
