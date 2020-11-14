With final races called, Biden ends with 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232 -Edison Research

With final races called, Biden ends with 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232 -Edison ResearchReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 00:50 IST
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, Edison Research projected on Friday as it called the final two states in the U.S. presidential race.
Edison Research said Biden had won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232. Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency on Saturday. (Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
