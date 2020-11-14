EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn't called Georgia
Under state law in Georgia, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP's practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount. AP is monitoring the results of that audit and will reassess the state of the race once it is complete.PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 14-11-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 02:23 IST
WHY AP HASN'T CALLED GEORGIA: The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points. Under state law in Georgia, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points.
It is AP's practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount. Also under Georgia law, one race in the general election must be audited by hand to check that machines counted ballots accurately.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race and said the tight margin meant a full hand count of ballots was necessary to complete the audit. AP is monitoring the results of that audit and will reassess the state of the race once it is complete.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
- Brad Raffensperger
- Democrat
ALSO READ
Two prominent Indian-Americans among Joe Biden’s core advisers
Joe Biden says he won't use threat of cutting U.S. troop levels in ties with South Korea
Joe Biden is corrupt career politician, betrayed Americans for last 47 years: Trump
Joe Biden is corrupt career politician; betrayed America for last 47 years: Trump
FACTBOX-What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy