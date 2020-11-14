Left Menu
EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn't called Georgia

Under state law in Georgia, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP's practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount. AP is monitoring the results of that audit and will reassess the state of the race once it is complete.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 14-11-2020 02:23 IST
WHY AP HASN'T CALLED GEORGIA: The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points. Under state law in Georgia, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points.

It is AP's practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount. Also under Georgia law, one race in the general election must be audited by hand to check that machines counted ballots accurately.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race and said the tight margin meant a full hand count of ballots was necessary to complete the audit. AP is monitoring the results of that audit and will reassess the state of the race once it is complete.

