TN CM greets Prez, PM on Deepavali

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others on the occasion of Deepavali, the state government said

Besides Kovind, Palaniswami extended his greetings Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu GovernorBanwarilal Purohit, an official release here said

The chief minister sent Deepavali message to the respective leaders, besides flower bouquets, it added.