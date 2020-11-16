Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD's Shivanand Tiwari leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help 'weak' govt of JD(U)-BJP in Bihar, says Gohil

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari is leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help the 'weak' government of JD(U)-BJP in the state, said Bihar Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:46 IST
RJD's Shivanand Tiwari leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help 'weak' govt of JD(U)-BJP in Bihar, says Gohil
Congress in-charge of Bihar, Shakti Singh Gohil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari is leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help the 'weak' government of JD(U)-BJP in the state, said Bihar Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil. "Shivanand Tiwari has changed parties again and again and was an MP from JD(U). Not surprising that his loyalty still seems to be with JD(U). He is leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help the weak government of JD(U)-BJP," said Gohil.

Gohil's statement comes as after narrowly losing the Assembly polls in Bihar, Tiwari yesterday, hit out against the top leadership of the Congress party, with whom it fought the elections as part of the Opposition Grand alliance in the state. Tiwari criticised the former Congress president for not elections seriously and said,"Elections were in full swing and Rahul Gandhi was on a picnic at Priyanka ji's place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it is benefitting BJP."

Tiwari also stated, Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but did not hold even 70 public rallies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came for three days, Priyanka did not come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here, he added. Reacting to this, Gohil said, "Congress agreed with all decisions of its allies to keep Mahagathbandhan intact. Also agreed to contest on seats where grand alliance had not won for over 30 years. RJD will have to identify such people otherwise parties and Bihar will suffer in days to come."

In the 2015 Bihar elections Congress won 27 seats from 41 but this time Congress fought for 70 seats but only got 19 seats. The RJD-led Grand Alliance won 110 seats, 12 less than the majority mark of 122. The NDA managed to secure 125 seats, and is set to form the next government in Bihar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England losing their way with Southgate's return of caution

The World Cup finals in Russia feel a lot longer than two years ago, especially for an England team, beaten 2-0 by Belgium on Sunday, that have lost their way.During their run to the semi-finals in 2018, England seemed to have solved the lo...

Motor racing-Racing Point say hidden front wing damage slowed Stroll

Hidden front wing damage played a significant part in dashing Lance Strolls Turkish Grand Prix hopes after he led from pole position, the Canadians Racing Point Formula One team said on Monday. Stroll, whose Mexican team mate Sergio Perez f...

BJP will form govt in UP in 2022: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that his party will once again form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022BJP will be forming government again in 2022. BJP, which won 312 seats in 2017, will get 10&#160;seats more in 2022, Tiwari said w...

Belgian firm Janssen begins major new COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

Belgium-headquartered global pharmaceutical company Janssen began a major new clinical trial of its potential vaccine against COVID-19 in the UK from Monday, which will involve 6,000 volunteers across the country. Recruitment into the Phase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020