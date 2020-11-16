Israel in talks with Russia over Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, PM says

Israel in talks with Russia over Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, PM saysReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:21 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about buying Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.
"An hour ago I spoke with Russian President Vladmir Putin regarding the possibility of purchasing an option on the vaccine Sputnik-V," Netanyahu told reporters. "We will discuss this in the coming days."
