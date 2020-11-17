Congress a sinking ship, says UP minister

The Congress is a sinking ship and whosoever would sit in it is bound to drown, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Tuesday. “People of Bihar have rejected the Congress since they have realised its position,” the Uttar Pradesh power minister told reporters in a virtual conference.

Sharma said this when asked about senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s recent comments against his party leadership. In an interview to a newspaper, Sibal has been critical of the Congress leadership after the party's poor poll show in Bihar and complained about the lack of introspection in the past six years.

Commenting on it, the UP minister said it was a matter of the Congress Party and he had nothing to do with it. But the Congress is a sinking ship and whosoever would sit in it is bound to drown, he said.

He said like the Samajwadi Party who contested the previous assembly polls in the state in alliance with the Congress and faced defeat, the RJD had a similar fate in Bihar. The Congress had contested the recent assembly polls in Bihar in alliance with the RJD.

The people of Bihar have rejected the Congress since it is a burden, Sharma said..