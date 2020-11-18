Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump ally Netanyahu calls Biden president-elect

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of Trump, congratulated Biden after the election was called earlier this month but did not refer to him as president-elect then and has avoided commenting on the election results. Israelis have welcomed Trump's “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and his unprecedented support for Israel in the conflict with the Palestinians.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 00:31 IST
Trump ally Netanyahu calls Biden president-elect

Israel's president and prime minister spoke with Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time since his victory in the US election, joining other world leaders in referring to him as the president-elect despite President Donald Trump's refusal to concede. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of Trump, congratulated Biden after the election was called earlier this month but did not refer to him as president-elect then and has avoided commenting on the election results.

Israelis have welcomed Trump's “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and his unprecedented support for Israel in the conflict with the Palestinians. Biden's plans to return to the Iran nuclear agreement and press for the revival of the Mideast peace process could set him on a collision course with Netanyahu, who had icy relations with the Obama administration. “In a warm conversation, the president-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the state of Israel and its security,” Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Netanyahu said that "the special bond between Israel and the US is a fundamental component of Israel's security and its policy. The two agreed to meet soon in order to discuss the many issues on the agenda and reiterated the need to continue bolstering the steadfast alliance between the US and Israel,” the statement said. Israel's ceremonial president, Reuven Rivlin, also spoke with Biden and congratulated him on the election, calling him “a long-standing friend of the state of Israel.” He added: “Our friendship is based on values that are beyond partisan politics and that we have no doubt that, under your leadership, the United States is committed to Israel's security and success.”

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls flee...

Trump cuts troop levels in Afghanistan but stops short of full withdrawal

President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before he leaves office, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of the complete withdrawal Trump threatened to carry out by C...

TMC MLA says reins of party not in Mamata's hands any more

Speculations over Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswamis imminent exit from the party gained momentum on Tuesday after he alleged in a social media post that the reins of the TMC are not in the hands of Mamata Banerjee any more and he cannot...

Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record

Bitcoin on Tuesday soared to its highest level since December 2017 as the assets perceived quality as a hedge against inflation and expectations of mainstream acceptance lured institutional and retail demand. The largest cryptocurrency in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020