Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Republicans urge closer coordination with Europe on China

Two months before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to leave office, the Republican leader of a key Senate committee issued a report on Wednesday urging the United States to work closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat posed by China.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:30 IST
U.S. Republicans urge closer coordination with Europe on China

Two months before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to leave office, the Republican leader of a key Senate committee issued a report on Wednesday urging the United States to work closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat posed by China. The outgoing Republican president, who failed in his Nov. 3 re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, took a tough line on China, but often acted unilaterally and offended allies in Europe and Asia by accusing them of freeloading on defense and browbeating them to follow U.S. policy.

Biden, who is due to take office on Jan. 20, has spoken of the need to revitalize U.S. alliances as a core source of strength in dealing with China. Introducing the Republican report, Senator James Risch, chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the United States "must be prepared to work with our trusted allies and partners to counter an increasingly confrontational China."

"I consider this foreign policy issue to be the most important of our time," he added, charging that Beijing was attempting "to undermine prosperity, security, and good governance in every region of the globe." The report said Western democracies had begun to realize the threat posed by China but needed to do more to combat disinformation, develop expertise on China and protect the integrity of international institutions like the United Nations from increasing Chinese influence.

"Neither side of the Atlantic can respond to the China challenge alone. The only successful path forward is to work together," it said. The Republican report follows one authored by several advisers to Biden published last month by Washington's Center for a New American Security think tank saying there was no time to waste in taking a coordinated transatlantic approach on China, underlining a growing bipartisan consensus on the issue.

Separately on Tuesday, the Axios news website said the State Department, currently run by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a key Trump ally, was set to issue a policy blueprint on China calling for a strengthening of the U.S. alliance system and reform of international organizations - or the creation of new ones - to promote democracy, human rights and rule of law.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary PM raps EU 'blackmail' in row over money, rule of law

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union on Wednesday of seeking to blackmail member states that did not toe its line on immigration, two days after he vetoed the blocs multi-year budget and post-COVID recovery packa...

Soccer-Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny have returned another positive test for COVID-19, the Egyptian Football Association EFA said on Wednesday. Salah had previously tested positive for the coronavirus last F...

HC directs AAP govt's workers welfare board to implement orders

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the AAP governments Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare BOCWW Board to implement its orders with regard to registration and membership renewal of labourers and expressed hope that there wo...

NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

The Nuclear Regulatory Commissions staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020