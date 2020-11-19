Shiv Sena's saffron flag needs "purification": BJP's Shelar

Left Menu
"The flag of the Shiv Sena needs purification as they have left the agenda of Hindutva." Shelar was here to campaign for BJP candidate Shirish Boralkar, who is contesting the December 1 legislative council election from the graduates' constituency in the Aurangabad division. Talking about the 2022 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC), now ruled by the Shiv Sena, the BJP leader exuded confidence about his party winning the polls.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:01 IST
The Shiv Sena's saffron flag needs "purification" as the party has left the agenda of Hindutva and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, said Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday. Shelar's remarks came in the backdrop of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's reported critical comments on the flag of the BJP, a former ally of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party which joined hands with the the NCP and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November last year.

Talking to the media here, Shelar said, "The working pattern of the Shiv Sena is not democratic and their mentality is like British. Hence, they can see only Union Jack. "The flag of the Shiv Sena needs purification as they have left the agenda of Hindutva." Shelar was here to campaign for BJP candidate Shirish Boralkar, who is contesting the December 1 legislative council election from the graduates' constituency in the Aurangabad division.

Talking about the 2022 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC), now ruled by the Shiv Sena, the BJP leader exuded confidence about his party winning the polls. "We will win the elections in Mumbai (BMC). Last time (in 2017), the Shiv Sena's seat tally came down to double digits from 110 (in 2012).

"But the BJP's seat tally increased from 31 to 84 in last elections. We will win the elections for development of Mumbai," the former state minister said. Asked about Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat's reported statement on allocation of development funds to Congress MLAs, Shelar said the MVA constituent is not getting respect in the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

Thorat is also the Maharashtra Congress president. "Congress ministers are not only struggling for funds, they are not even given proper respect in this government.

They have to wait for long to meet the chief minister," the BJP leader said. Asked about the BJP's support to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena over the issue of "inflated" power bills, Shelar said, "The state government has fooled electricity consumers and has not given them any relief." "The MNS has undertaken an agitation (over issue of (inflated power bills) and we have supported them.

"This should not be seen in context of upcoming local governing body elections in Mumbai or elsewhere," the BJP leader said..

