Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit this weekend-official

Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit this weekend-officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 02:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will participate in the virtual G20 summit this weekend, a senior administration official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was expected to be involved in G20 events both on Saturday and Sunday from the White House. (Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft)
