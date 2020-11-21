Telangana BJP writes to EC against CM over his 'abusive' comments on PM Modi

Left Menu
Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary G Premender Reddy on Friday wrote to the State Election Commission, complaining against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allegedly using defamatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference held ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary G Premender Reddy on Friday wrote to the State Election Commission, complaining against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allegedly using defamatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference held ahead of the upcoming local body elections. Reddy said that the chief minister's comment was "abusive" and "unwarranted" against PM Modi.

"The Chief Minister of Telangana, Rao, during his press conference held on 18-11-2020, made abusive and unwarranted comments against the Prime Minister of India. The comments are totally in bad taste and unbecoming of a chief minister against the Prime Minister. All said comments have been widely circulated in print and electronic media and during the said press conference held ahead of GHMC elections," Reddy stated. Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Rao accused the central government of mismanaging the economy with its policies.

"He falsely alleged that the PSU's are being destroyed. Without any basis, he charged that the BJP is focusing on creating communal tensions in the country for political gains. He said the BJP has done tremendous damage to the farmers and working class without any iota of truth. Speaking aggressively he also declared war on the BJP and mocked the Hon'ble Prime minister stating the CHAIWALA in a railway station today trying to sell the Railways itself. He further alleged Mr Modi is not able to wage war against China and he is helpless. He charged that the BJP government at the Centre is resorting to acts of war at borders, but unable to do anything," the Telangana state BJP general secretary stated. "All the said utterances of the Hon'ble CM of Telangana against the BJP or the central government are highly objectionable and unfounded. When the elections are being held to a local body, the Hon'ble CM... personally attacked Mr Modi... All the said allegations are baseless and unwarranted and the same are made with a mala fide intention to influence the voters in the GHMC elections. Therefore it is requested to take necessary and appropriate action for a free and fair poll," Reddy added.

Elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4, Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi had said on November 17. (ANI)

