TRS, BJP haven't done any development in Hyderabad: Congress

Apart from blaming each other and pointing out flaws of each other, both Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have not done any development in Hyderabad, Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said on Saturday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls scheduled to be held on December 1.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:44 IST
Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Apart from blaming each other and pointing out flaws of each other, both Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have not done any development in Hyderabad, Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said on Saturday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls scheduled to be held on December 1. Ponnam Prabhakar who happens to be a former MP while speaking to ANI said, "The development that you currently see in Hyderabad is due to Congress as most of the development activities have been done by the then Congress government. Be it the construction of flyovers, development of airport or be it bringing of Krishna and Godavari river waters to Hyderabad, all these development activities are done by the then Congress government."

"For the last six years, neither the central government nor the state government under K Chandrashekar Rao has done anything for the development of Hyderabad. All they did was point out at each other's flaws and blame each other," he added. Ponnam Prabhakar further said, "Yesterday, BJP leaders alleged that Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao is an anti-national. If it is so, why has Rao not been arrested till now despite having BJP government at the centre. We all know how both parties have been helping each other. And since now it is time for GHMC election, they wanted to show people that both parties are fighting and are not together."

"If BJP really has guts to win election themselves, then why is that the BJP is behind Congress leaders. BJP only has time to go and visit Congress leader's houses. This alone proves how weak BJP is now," he added. Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4, Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi had said on November 17. (ANI)

