Left Menu
Development News Edition

Love jihad has become a cancer for social harmony: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that love jihad has become a form of "cancer" for social harmony today and many states are enacting laws against it so Bihar also needs to work on that.

ANI | Begusarai (Bihar) | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:10 IST
Love jihad has become a cancer for social harmony: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that love jihad has become a form of "cancer" for social harmony today and many states are enacting laws against it so Bihar also needs to work on that. "I think love jihad has become a cancer for social harmony today. Now many states are enacting laws for it. Bihar too needs to work on this for social harmony without calling it communalism," the minister said.

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP-led state governments, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh has said that governments that want to hide their inadequacies plan to enact laws on issues such as "love jihad". This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'love jihad'. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Congress complains to EC against TRS for putting advts on metro pillars

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC has written a letter to State Election Commission SEC complaining against Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS party for putting their advertisements on all pillars of LT metro rail ahead of GHMC elections...

Golf-Rookie Nienabar leads going into final round of Joburg Open

South African Wilco Nienaber overcame a stuttering start to sink three successive birdies on the back nine and card a 67 to take a slender one-shot lead after the third round of the European Tours Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Sa...

Invest India, UNDP identify 18 Investment Opportunities Areas across six critical SDG-enabling sectors

Invest India and the United Nations Development Programme UNDP have identified 18 Investment Opportunities Areas IOAs across six critical SDG-enabling sectors that can balance commercial returns with catalytic development impact. On Friday,...

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European UnionWhile Britain formally wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020