Love jihad has become a cancer for social harmony: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that love jihad has become a form of "cancer" for social harmony today and many states are enacting laws against it so Bihar also needs to work on that.ANI | Begusarai (Bihar) | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:10 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that love jihad has become a form of "cancer" for social harmony today and many states are enacting laws against it so Bihar also needs to work on that. "I think love jihad has become a cancer for social harmony today. Now many states are enacting laws for it. Bihar too needs to work on this for social harmony without calling it communalism," the minister said.
Meanwhile, slamming the BJP-led state governments, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh has said that governments that want to hide their inadequacies plan to enact laws on issues such as "love jihad". This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'love jihad'. (ANI)
