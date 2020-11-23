Left Menu
Nadda to visit Bengal in December

In a late night development it was decided that he will pay a two-day visit between December 7 to 10, state BJP sources said "The dates are not yet finalised.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:38 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda will visit West Bengal in the second week of December to take stock of party organisation before the 2021 assembly polls, party sources said on Monday. In a late night development it was decided that he will pay a two-day visit between December 7 to 10, state BJP sources said "The dates are not yet finalised. It will be decided within the next few days. The probable dates are between December 7-10" a state BJP leader said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had last week said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda will visit the state every month till the end of the West Bengal assembly elections next year. Nadda had paid a day-long visit to north Bengal last month, while Shah was in the state for two days earlier this month.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections. With the BJP's strength increasing in the state in the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that the party will be able to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the state polls.

Election to the 294-member state Assembly is due in April-May next year..

