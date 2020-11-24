GSA chief says decision to allow transition to begin was 'solely mine'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 05:28 IST
The head of the General Services Administration on Monday said the decision allowing the start of a presidential transition to Democrat Joe Biden was "solely mine" despite a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said he recommended the move.
"I want you to hear directly from me: I was never pressured with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. The decision was solely mine," GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter.
"I was not directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — to delay this determination or to speed it up."|
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
- Emily Murphy
- Democrat
ALSO READ
China sets yuan midpoint at 28-month high after Joe Biden wins presidency
FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win
China refrains from congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden
Stalin hails Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force
Joe Biden to not soften stance on China over issues like SCS: Report