J-K: Udhampur administration gears up for DDC polls

The Udhampur administration has geared up and making preparedness for the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) election amid COVID-19 pandemic. The District Election officer Piyush Singla held a meeting with different teams and micro-observers of polls to take a review of the situation ahead of the polls.

"Our motive is to conduct free, fair and transparent DDC Elections and we have made adequate arrangements to ensure the same. Micro-observers will be deployed in all areas who will keep a close watch on every stage of the electoral process. Returning officers and Assistant Returning officers have been deployed in each zones. They are receiving nominations, scrutinizing it, and making a list of candidates." Singla told ANI. Singla said that 14 nodal officers have been appointed for diffrent tasks.

"The plan for the collection of ballot boxes and other such plans have been finalised. The police is also helping us. Police personnel has been deployed in different areas. Polls will be conducted in a fearless manner," he said. The election officer further said that the District Election Commission is also incorporating COVID-19 safety guidelines in their action plan to provide a safe and secure voting process to people and increase participation in DDC polls.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir between November 28 and December 19 in eight phases. The nomination process is underway. The 14 DDC zones in Udhampur will go in a poll in different phases. DDC elections along with by-polls to panchayats and urban local bodies are scheduled to take place in eight phases in the Union Territory between November 28 and December 19. Counting will take place on December 22. (ANI)