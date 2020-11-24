PM hails Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary
In a tweet, Modi said Ram not only struggled for the rights of the nation's farmers, but also became a voice for labourers and the deprived and exploited sections of the society. His contribution in the progress of the society will be always remembered, the prime minister said. Ram, who is credited with several pro-farmer measures, was born on this day in 1881.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent politician of Punjab province before independence, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday, saying he dedicated his life to farmers' welfare and serving people. In a tweet, Modi said Ram not only struggled for the rights of the nation's farmers, but also became a voice for labourers and the deprived and exploited sections of the society.
His contribution in the progress of the society will be always remembered, the prime minister said. Ram, who is credited with several pro-farmer measures, was born on this day in 1881. The British had knighted him in recognition for his work.
