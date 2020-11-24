Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last "proper conversation" with Gogoi was in Oct: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his last "proper conversation" with his one-time mentor and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on Monday due to post COVID-19 complications, was prior to his birthday on October 11.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:58 IST
Last "proper conversation" with Gogoi was in Oct: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his last "proper conversation" with his one-time mentor and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on Monday due to post COVID-19 complications, was prior to his birthday on October 11. The minister, who visited the three time former chief minister almost daily since he was admitted to the hospital after testing positive, told reporters here that he spoke to him as discussions were on to celebrate his birthday in the hospital.

"There is a long-standing tradition that a cake weighing the number of his age is cut on his birthday and this year, too, there were discussions to celebrate his birthday in the hospital", Sarma, once a close associate of the veteran Congress leader, said in a choked voice. The minister said that he told Gogoi that a gathering may result in him "getting infected and it will be better not to celebrate his birthday in this way but his family members can come and spend time with him".

"He immediately agreed, did not ask a question and said-Yes Himanta, whatever you say", Sarma said. This was the "last proper conversation that I had with him but on my regular visits, I would enquire about his health and he would say that he was fine", Sarma said.

"Usually, I would ask him how he was feeling, whether he had eaten and he replied accordingly. Sometimes when I said he looked good, he replied with just a smile," Sarma said. The powerful minister, once a blue-eyed boy of Gogoi had later turned a dissident and later left the Congress to join BJP, steering his new party to victory in the 2016 assembly elections.

The former chief minister was admitted to the hospital on August 26 and was subsequently released on October 25 but was again readmitted on November two, following further complications. During the entire period of hospitalisation, he was taken very good care by a dedicated team of doctors, paramedic and support staff, Sarma said.

"Gratitude to them for best healthcare services extended to late Gogoi", the minister tweeted..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant rides resume at Amber

Elephant rides at the famous Amber Fort here has resumed after remaining closed for months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The Superintendent of Amber Fort, Pankaj Dharendra, said as per the order issued by the Department of Arch...

7000 PIA employees to be laid off, says Pakistan aviation minister

Pakistans Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that as many as 7,000 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines PIA will be laid off voluntary Separation Scheme VSS. According to a report by ARY News, Sarwar sa...

BMC to check passengers at Rly stations for COVID-19 status

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday directed its ward officials to deploy staff at railway stations in the metropolis to check coronavirus negative documentation of passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Go...

Colombia's first lady tests positive for coronavirus

Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. President Ivan Duque and the first lady have regular coronavirus tests due to their high levels of exposure an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020