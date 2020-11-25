BJP should act against Naqvi, Shahnawaz Hussain, says AIMIM MP

Taking a swipe at the BJP over a draft ordinance passed by the Uttar Pradesh government amid uproar over inter-faith marriages, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday dared the saffron party to "set an example and act" against its leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shahnawaz Hussain. The draft ordinance aims to curb forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

"The BJP has brought this law in Uttar Pradesh. We want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started 'love jihad'? Is 'love jihad' done by BJP minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is valid? Is it valid if done by senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain? But if Imtiaz Jaleel does the same, then a law comes into force," the Aurangabad MP told reporters. "The BJP should set an example for others by acting against Naqvi and Shahnawaz Hussain. The BJP can then tell others that it has put its own leaders behind bars. They can then say that the law is applicable for all," he said.

Jaleel said issues like inter-faith marriages are being raked up by the BJP and the RSS to divert attention from key issues like COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, economic mismanagement etc, which are facing the county..