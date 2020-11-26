Rajasthan: Polling for 2nd phase of panchayat samiti, zila parishad elections to be held on Friday

Voting for the second phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections will be held in 21 districts of Rajasthan on November 27. The polling to elect 1,137 panchayat samiti members will begin at 7.30 am and will end at 5 pm.

State Election Commissioner PS Mehra on Thursday appealed to all voters to follow all the guidelines of COVID-19 while exercising their franchise. The election commissioner said 59 panchayat samitis of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur will undergo polling.

A total of 3,472 candidates are in the fray for the polls. In the second phase, about 21,000 EVM machines will be used and 59.86 lakh voters can cast their votes at 8,403 polling stations.

Polling for the third and fourth phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections will be held on December 1 and 5, respectively. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.