Extremely pained by death of people in Rajkot hospital fire: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his deep pain at the loss of lives due to a fire in a Rajkot hospital and said administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.