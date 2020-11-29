Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong sinking its alliance partners, will fail PAGD in J-K as well: Anurag Thakur

Claiming that no one is willing to embrace the Congress in the country, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the party has crushed all hopes of its alliance partners to win elections and the result would be no different in Jammu and Kashmir where the maiden district development council (DDC) elections are underway.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:42 IST
Cong sinking its alliance partners, will fail PAGD in J-K as well: Anurag Thakur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that no one is willing to embrace the Congress in the country, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the party has crushed all hopes of its alliance partners to win elections and the result would be no different in Jammu and Kashmir where the maiden district development council (DDC) elections are underway. Thakur is camping in the Jammu region over the past week to supervise the election campaign after being nominated as the in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls by his party. Addressing a series of election meetings at Gajansoo and March here in support of the party candidates, he said, "The corrupt Gupkar and Congress have forged a cheater-gang to gain power in J-K and the Congress is all set to fail Gupkar in the UT after finishing the rest of the parties in other states of India." Thakur was referring to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, an amalgam of seven mainstream parties including the National Conference and the PDP, seeking the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Though the Congress has distanced itself from being a member of the alliance, it is in a seat-sharing agreement with the alliance for the DDC polls. "The Congress party is the only political party in the country whose focus is not on winning elections but to beat its own allies. In every other state where the Congress leadership has contested the elections, they crushed all hopes of their alliance parties to win those elections," the BJP leader said. He claimed that the Congress was now moving from being a "B team" to a "C team", which no one is willing to embrace. "The Congress party and its leaders across the country are not letting go of any opportunity to embarrass the Congress workers by their performance. In Jammu and Kashmir too, they have under the table alliances with the Gupkar and have formed this cheater-gang to gain power in Jammu. The same juggling of Gupkar with the Congress is going to fail it in these DDC elections," he said

Thakur claimed that the Congress does not have any internal democracy in its organsation setup and questioned "how can it claim to defend the democracy?" "For us, power is only a way to do service, that is why, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is now the largest political party in the world. The people of the country are no longer seeing the Congress party as any option," he said

Referring to the outcome of recently held assembly polls in Bihar elections and bypolls in different parts of the country, he said the Congress dashed the hopes of the grand-alliance in Bihar to come to the power. "In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, they got less than two percent of the votes, in Gujarat by-elections the security of three candidates was seized. Claiming to win all 28 seats in the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Congress was reduced to just nine seats, the party lost all five seats in Manipur. The clear message is that the people have completely rejected the Congress and its alliance partners and the same is going to repeat in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France must review COVID-19 crowd limits on church attendance

Frances State Council, the countrys highest court, on Sunday ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30. The Council said in a statement that the measure was not proporti...

Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base

Thailands indefatigable pro-democracy activists took to Bangkoks streets again Sunday, this time to protest the army as they push forward with their campaign for sweeping reforms, including to the nations monarchy. Around 800 protesters gat...

Ganja worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Assam

Nearly six quintal of ganja worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a vehicle search at Khatkhati in Bokajan police station area early on Sunday and sei...

Glenn Phillips' record-breaking ton sets up NZ's 72-run win over WI

Glenn Phillips smashed his way to a record-breaking 46-ball century as New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a massive 72-run victory over West Indies in the second game here on Sunday. Phillips blasted a 51-ball 108, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020