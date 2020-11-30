Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI(M) general secretary Yechury slams Modi for defending new farm laws

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending the farm laws and calling them pro-people, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged the government was bringing in policies which resulted in the destruction of the economy. Withdraw Agri laws," Yechury said in a tweet. "'New laws pro farmer' Wah PM Modi!

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:56 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Yechury slams Modi for defending new farm laws
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending the farm laws and calling them pro-people, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged the government was bringing in policies which resulted in the destruction of the economy. The prime minister while addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi strongly defended the new farm laws and claimed that the farmers were being "misled" on these "historic" legislations". "'Pro-people'! We have heard you, PM Modi, saying demonetisation, GST, national lockdown are all 'pro-people'. Result: raging pandemic; economy destroyed; growing misery, unemployment, hunger, deprivation.... Do not destroy Indian agriculture and kisans. Withdraw Agri laws," Yechury said in a tweet.

"'New laws pro farmer' Wah PM Modi! Lakhs braved severe repression to reach Delhi to protest, in this cold, demanding withdrawal of these laws. Why? They're not fools. Annadatas feed you and all of us! Listen to them. Withdraw agri laws and electricity bill," he said in another tweet. The protests by thousands of farmers at Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protesters threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital.

Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers said they will not accept any conditional dialogue..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 vaccine, no normal life, UK minister suggests

People who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who dont have proof they are inoculated, Britains new vaccine minister said on Monday. Seve...

Hong Kong curbs karaoke, closes games centres after reporting 76 new COVID cases

Hong Kong tightened restrictions aimed at containing a rise in coronavirus cases on Monday, limiting gatherings to no more than two people, closing karaoke lounges and games centres and telling most civil servants to work from home. The mea...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Hazard sidelined with thigh injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that their Belgium forward Eden Hazard has suffered a thigh injury, with local media reporting that the problem will keep him out for at least three weeks. Hazard had to be replaced in the 28th minute of Saturdays...

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war unfinished

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020