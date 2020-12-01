Amit Shah's Hyderabad visit a heavy blow to KCR's rule in Telangana: BJP

Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad as part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign would be a heavy blow for Chief Minister KC Rao's rule in Telangana beginning from capturing the GHMC, state BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad as part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign would be a heavy blow for Chief Minister KC Rao's rule in Telangana beginning from capturing the GHMC, state BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said on Monday. NV Subhash while speaking to ANI said, "Amit Shah visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the old city and participated in the campaign for GHMC elections. His visit would definitely change the mindset of the voters who believed till now in KCR as the champion of Telangana state."

Subhash added that Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad sent a strong message to the people that BJP was going to capture power in GHMC. He said that Amit Shah was popularly known for his poll strategies and the leader behind the winning-spree of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the majority of states. He would put an end to the misrule of the TRS government, he added.

"We need to consider that Amit Shah's visit will be a heavy blow for KCR's rule in Telangana. The TRS government's failure in mitigating the woes of flood victims and taking measures in handling the corona crisis opened the eyes of the Telangana people as they realized that the KCR family showing much interest to grow its own assets instead of solving the problems of the people," he further added. He further said: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP would capture power in Telangana and KCR and his family leaders have to vacate the Pragathi Bhavan."

"It is a fact that AIMIM has been giving shelter to the illegal Rohingya immigrants with the support of TRS. If the state government takes a step in providing the details, the BJP government is ready to remove the illegal immigrants from Hyderabad. BJP is committed to removing illegal immigrants from the country," he added. The GHMC polls are scheduled to take place today while the counting of votes will take place on December 4. (ANI)

