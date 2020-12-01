Left Menu
PM Modi, Amit Shah wish BSF, its personnel on 56th Raising Day

Expressing pride on the occasion of the 56th 'Raising Day' of the Border Security Force (BSF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:21 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah wish BSF, its personnel on 56th Raising Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted brave personnel of the force for their national service. "The BSF has always lived up to its motto 'Duty for Life' (Jeevan Paryant Kartavya) with its bravery and prowess. Today, on the 56th Raising Day of BSF, I salute all the brave personnel of the force for their national service and dedication. India is proud of its victorious 'Border Security Force'," the Minister tweeted in Hindi.

As per the official website of BSF, 'India's first line of defence' was officially raised in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament on December 1, 1965, soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965. (ANI)

