Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden, UN SG Guterres discuss need for strengthened US-UN partnership to tackle urgent global issues

"They discussed the need for a strengthened partnership between the United States and the United Nations on urgent global issues, including combatting COVID-19 and building resilience to future public health challenges, confronting the threat of climate change, addressing humanitarian need, advancing sustainable development, upholding peace and security and resolving conflicts; and promoting democracy and human rights,” the readout issued by the Biden-Harris Transition team said. Biden also noted his deep concern for escalating violence in Ethiopia and the risk it poses to civilians.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:29 IST
Biden, UN SG Guterres discuss need for strengthened US-UN partnership to tackle urgent global issues

US President-elect Joe Biden and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed the need for a "strengthened partnership" between Washington and the world organisation to address many urgent global issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and upholding peace and security. Biden spoke with Guterres over the phone on Monday and according to a readout of the call, the president-elect thanked Guterres for his congratulations on winning the US presidential election. "They discussed the need for a strengthened partnership between the United States and the United Nations on urgent global issues, including combatting COVID-19 and building resilience to future public health challenges, confronting the threat of climate change, addressing humanitarian need, advancing sustainable development, upholding peace and security and resolving conflicts; and promoting democracy and human rights,” the readout issued by the Biden-Harris Transition team said.

Biden also noted his deep concern for escalating violence in Ethiopia and the risk it poses to civilians. According to the readout of the phone call issued by the Secretary General’s spokesman, Guterres was “pleased" to speak with Biden “to extend his personal congratulations to the President-elect.” The Secretary-General underscored the “essential role” played by the “enduring close co-operation” between the United States and the United Nations. Guterres “looks forward to working with the President-elect and his team to building on our partnership to address the many urgent issues facing the world today, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, upholding peace and security, promoting human rights, and addressing humanitarian needs,” the readout from the UN said. President Donald Trump has been highly critical of the United Nations, withdrawing the US from key UN agencies and agreements and cutting funding to UN bodies.

Under the Trump Administration, Washington has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), pulled out from the Paris Climate Agreement, the United Nations Human Rights Council as well as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), besides ending funding to the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees. Biden has pledged that his administration would rejoin the historic Paris Agreement on climate change. On November 4, the US formally withdrew from the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, a decision originally announced three years ago.

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,” Biden had tweeted..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan

Philip Greens struggling British fashion group Arcadia has turned down rival Frasers Groups offer of a lifeline loan of up to 50 million pounds 67 million, sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.Arcadia owns ...

Toyota Kirloskar logs 2.4 pc rise in November sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 8,508 units in November. The Japanese automaker had sold 8,312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.The company has been witnessing a g...

Ahead of 3 pm talk with farmers, Union Ministers meet to discuss protests, demands

Ahead of the meeting with the farmer leaders at 3 pm today, amid protests against the recent farm laws, several Union Cabinet Ministers are meeting at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defenc...

Cannabis to emerge as biggest cash crop in Zimbabwe, says Treasury

After legalizing the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal use Zimbabwes export earnings outstrip tobacco by three-time when compared to 2019, according to a report by Moneyweb.As per the reports, 44 licenses were issued by the government s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020