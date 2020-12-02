Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

Most of the lawsuits have been rejected by judges, who have expressed skepticism about the claim that the election results are illegitimate. The Trump campaign's legal team responded by saying the Justice Department did not do enough to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:40 IST
U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," the news service quoted Barr as saying.

Barr last month told federal prosecutors to pursue investigations into credible allegations of election fraud, but warned them to avoid probes into "fanciful or far-fetched claims." Democratic President-elect Joe Biden beat Republican Trump by a wide margin in the Nov. 3 election, by 306 to 232 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that chooses the president, as well as by more than 6.2 million ballots in the popular vote.

Despite that, Trump has continued to claim loudly and without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud, claims that have been repeatedly rejected by state and federal officials. Trump has pursued a series of legal challenges in numerous states, although none has thus far resulted in any meaningful gains for the president. Most of the lawsuits have been rejected by judges, who have expressed skepticism about the claim that the election results are illegitimate.

The Trump campaign's legal team responded by saying the Justice Department did not do enough to investigate allegations of voter fraud. "With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation," Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a joint statement. "Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real in deep trouble but will keep the faith, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane vowed to keep fighting on after his side were left in danger of a shock early Champions League exit after Tuesdays 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk. Madrid have failed to win their last three La Liga matches ...

Barr says no sign of major U.S. vote fraud as Trump keeps up struggling legal fight

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his electoral de...

Treasury nominee Yellen warns of 'self-reinforcing' U.S. downturn, vows to aid needy

President-elect Joe Bidens treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the United States is experiencing a historic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout that requires urgent action to avert a self-rein...

VW seeks to avert crisis after CEO demands confidence vote

Volkswagens top committee on Tuesday avoided discussing a potential contract extension for Chief Executive Herbert Diess in a bid to defuse a looming leadership crisis at the worlds largest carmaker, a person familiar with the deliberations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020