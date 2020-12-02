Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress extending full support to BJP in Kerala, says State Tourism Minister

Ahead of the local body polls in Kerala, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has accused the Congress of being hand in glove with BJP, in the latter's "ploy to silence opponents."

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:37 IST
Congress extending full support to BJP in Kerala, says State Tourism Minister
Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the local body polls in Kerala, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has accused the Congress of being hand in glove with BJP, in the latter's "ploy to silence opponents." "In Kerala, the Congress party is extending all support to BJP ploy to silence opponents. Congress somehow want to come to power and for it, they are not hesitant to join hands with communal parties in local body polls," Surendran said on Tuesday.

"After Left government came to power, the impetus was given to welfare schemes and during COVID-19 the welfare pension came as a big relief to people...The opposition, particularly Congress are disturbed by this and they are creating misunderstanding among people on welfare pensions," he added. Further slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the minister said that "BJP is using central investigation agencies to destabilise the Left government. We have seen how BJP is using Central investigation agencies to target political opponents in other states as well."

Talking about the upcoming local body polls, Surendran said, "In Local Body polls, the Left parties will be able to win big. Seeing that LDF will be able to continue in power due to people's acceptance, the opposition is purposefully creating unwanted controversies." "All controversies are purposefully being created against LDF government and people will understand the false campaign by the opposition," he said.

State local body elections are to be held in three phases starting December 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

Porto advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against already-qualified Manchester City, whose point assured the English team a first-place finish in Group C. The result suited both teams, though City created ...

AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered in Assam's Baksa

Police have recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday.December 1st2nd - BaksaPol recovered one hidden AK-47 Rifle with 1 magazine, 55 ammunitions from Uttarku...

Lukaku fires Inter to 3-2 win over Gladbach to avoid CL exit

Inter Milan got the win it needed to stay in the Champions League but only after surviving a crucial video review. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter beat Borussia Mnchengladbach 3-2 on Tuesday to avoid being eliminated in the group stage ...

Olympics-Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Games: Nikkei

Japan aims to allow large-scale numbers of overseas visitors to attend next years Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020